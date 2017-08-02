Car stolen from Magna teen days after she bought it recovered in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- "All’s well that ends well," or at least that’s the case with a Magna teen whose stolen car was recovered Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

“I heard that and I was freaking out,” said Jessica Nunn of the news her car was found.

Nunn is a Senior at Cyprus High School in Magna. She had worked 40-hour weeks at Dunkin Donuts this summer to save $700 to buy a used car.

Nunn had only bought the car a couple days before, thanks to the help of David Pacheco, the owner of D&B Customs in South Salt Lake.

“They came in and asked us to help them find a car because that’s how good they trust us,” Pacheco said. “So, I was excited. We sat down Saturday and went through a couple cars on the [classifieds].”

Pacheco, Nunn, and Nunn’s parents thought they found a pretty good match and went to check it out.

“I said, ‘Hey, this is a good little car,’ and it started right up,’” Pacheco added.

The car cost $500, and for another $200, Pacheco said he’d offer to put a radio in it and have it checked and tuned for emissions testing.

His crew began working on the car Monday, but by midday needed to move cars on the lot around to get other cars on to the property. Pacheco says the company uses an empty parking lot right across the street to put cars for a short period of time while they juggle openings on the lot.

“Parked it across the street, and no longer than we parked it, that thing was gone,” Pacheco said.

His next move was to call Jessica.

“It was sad, you should have seen the look on her face," he said.

Pacheco said in the future, he won’t put customer cars in the adjacent lot for any amount of time because his frustration from this event won’t wear off any time soon.

“That’s what makes me mad that they had the audacity to take it,” he added.

Fortunately, police found the car sitting about a block away from Liberty Park in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, a location about 5 miles away from where it was stolen.

“It’s crazy. It’s like I got my car; I lost my car; now, I got it again," Nunn said.