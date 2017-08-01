Recipe: Summer Salads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger and event planner Jenny Evans shows us how to create two memorable and delicious summer salads. For more information from her, go to her website here or follow her on Instagram here.

Spinach Orzo Salad

8 oz. orzo pasta

2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 c. fresh basil leaves, chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ c. toasted pine nuts

4 oz. feta cheese, broken into chunks

2 c. baby spinach leaves

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

5 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook orzo according to the package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine tomatoes, spinach, basil, garlic, pine nuts, and feta. Add cooked orzo while orzo is hot. The spinach will wilt from the hot orzo. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste; toss with salad.

Serves 12

Asian Greens and Noodles Salad

1 package spring mix (I used the one from Trader Joes)

2 bundles of soba noodles from the package, cooked according to directions on the package.

Dressing:

2 large cloves garlic

2 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled, roughly chopped

3/4 c. tahini paste

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. mirin

3 Tbsp. sesame oil

½ c. low sodium chicken broth

¼ c. unseasoned rice wine vinegar

¼ c. soy sauce

¾ tsp. chili garlic sauce

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Place the greens in a serving bowl. Top with the cooked noodles. Pour desired amount of dressing on top and toss well.

Serves 8-10