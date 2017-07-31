Search for missing American Fork man expands across Salt Lake Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The search for a missing American Fork man is expanding across the Salt Lake Valley.

Paul Swenson disappeared after he left his home in American Fork last Thursday.

"When he left that day, his behavior with his wife she described as being strange and not himself...caused her to believe that he may be suffering from a medical condition or mental health crisis," said Sgt. Josh Christensen, American Fork Police Department.

His car was found near 900 South and 900 West. Family members said his cellphone was pinged near the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 4687 S and 900 E last Thursday.

"We have a lot of hope and anticipation in finding him," said Sam Swenson, Paul's brother.

Family and friends have organized a massive search effort based out of the parking lot of the Holladay Lyons Recreation Center. At 5:00 each evening, hundreds of volunteers have been showing up, grabbing flyers and getting assignments for neighborhoods to canvass. The search spread on Monday from the area around his last known phone call, to spots all across the Salt Lake Valley, from Magna to Draper.

"If he is listening, just letting him know that we love him and we want him home and we'd ask for him to come back to us," said Sam Swenson.

Police say there is no sign of illicit drug use, gang involvement or at this point, foul play. Hundreds of tips have come in and some sightings appear to be legitimate. Nearly all of them would put Paul somewhere in the Salt Lake Valley.

"You know, we're kind of out in the dark. We think he could be anywhere at this point," said a volunteer while passing out flyers.

Go Fund Me Campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/helpfindpaul

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1610196775680185/

Tip Line: 385-243-PAUL (7285)