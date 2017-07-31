Poll: Utahns ready to make decisions lawmakers have rejected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll shows Utahns may be ready to make some big decisions that state lawmakers have rejected for years.

Three separate efforts are underway to put initiatives on the ballot supporting medical marijuana, an independent commission to recommend political boundaries, and a sales and income tax increase to fund public schools.

The Salt Lake Tribune Poll was conducted by Dan Jones and Associates. It showed 78 percent of respondents support legalized medical marijuana.

61 percent support the initiative to create a bi-partisan political boundary commission.

Tim Chambless of the Hinckley Institute of Politics says such a commission would lead citizens to trust the system enough to participate.

"If people do not vote, if they feel their vote doesn't count, then the country is damaged. The state is damaged," Chambless said.

The proposed third initiative also gained majority support in the Tribune's poll, with 57 percent of respondents saying they support a tax increase for Utah public schools.