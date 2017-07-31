Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness expert Denise Druce shared some tips on how to deal with common shoulder pains and injuries. To see more from Denise go to denisedruce.com

Some common reasons for shoulder pain and suggestions for helping relieve pain:

o Overuse...throwing, hitting, work that requires repetitive movements (cross train, changeup routine)

o The way we sleep. They now have pillows that support your shoulder when you sleep.

o Carrying a heavy bag or backpack on one shoulder (use both straps or switch shoulders)

o Improper lifting like reaching into the back seat to pull your purse to you (be wise with your movement. If you can point with one finger to a point of pain, stop that action and change your position

o Age...just like every other part of the body, the shoulder weakens with age, especially if we don`t work to keep it healthy and strong.