Fun at the Kimball Arts Festival

The 48th Annual Kimball Arts Festival is underway on Park City's beautiful Main Street. The festival incorporates more than 220 artists from 34 States in 12 categories with 32 live musical acts. KAC annually receives over 900 applications and juries them down to 220+

annually. It's a blind jury process where the jurors rotate each year. Therefore, it's a very competitive event. The only artists that are guaranteed entry into the following year are the Best in Show winners. Felt clothing artist Jenny Hill showed us part of the process she goes through to make the material for her designs. To find more from her go to: http://jhillfelt.com/

Hours:

Friday, August 4th - 5pm - 9pm -

Saturday, August 5th - 10am - 8pm (NEW hours)

Sunday, August 6th - 10am - 6pm (NEW hours)

Cost:

$12 for adults for weekend pass

$6 for weekend pass for children ages 6-17

Free for children under 5

www.parkcitykimballartsfestival.org