Motor home fire causes, stops traffic in Virgin River Gorge

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A motor home fire and subsequent brush fire caused a large traffic jam Monday, St. George News reports.

The incident occurred when a motor home towing another vehicle caught fire, a representative for Arizona's Department of Safety told St. George News.

“The driver of the motorhome (sic) was able to pull the vehicle off onto the shoulder in an attempt to not block the interstate,” said Sgt. John Bottoms, Arizona DPS. “The vehicle fire caused a large brush fire adjacent to the highway which added to the number of emergency vehicles at the scene.”

Crews are working to clean up the scene.

