Analyze your dreams with the help of a new app

A new app created by a BYU Professor is helping people around the world to analyze their dreams. James Gaskin along with a number of developers have been working on the uDreamed app for a few years, now they are ready to release it to the public. uDreamed allows users to record, associate, analyze, match and share their unconscious experiences (e.g., dreams) and consult professionals to gain deep and unique insights. The app is anonymous and can be used by dreamers around the world. Go to udreamed.com for more information.