A look inside one of the multi-million dollar homes in the 2017 Salt Lake Parade of Homes

Posted 3:06 pm, July 31, 2017, by

The 2017 Salt Lake Parade of Homes is in full swing. Brooke was able to visit a 7,000 square foot home in Draper that included a pool, pool house, theater, and basketball court. The Parade is running through August 12th with locations across the Salt Lake valley. If you would like to attend go to saltlakeparade.com for more information.