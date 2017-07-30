× Pair steals Highway Patrol vehicle during arrest, trooper pursues in passerby’s car

WENDOVER, Utah- Utah Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Sunday morning, and they say a pair of suspects managed to drive away in the patrol car.

The responding officer says that before the getaway he had managed to get the two in handcuffs and put the female in the back of his vehicle. However, they say that’s when the male involved managed to get his arms in front of him and jumped into the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle.

According to UHP, a passing car stopped to help the stranded officer, who ended up using that vehicle to pursue the suspects.

The two drove east on I-80 until officers say they ditched the vehicle around mile marker 24 near Wendover. The two suspects fled south on foot.

Utah Highway Patrol says officers at the scene began the search and were later joined by a helicopter and K9 support.

Within several hours, officers say the couple was tracked down and arrested.

It is unknown at this time why they were originally arrested or why they fled the scene. The pair have not been identified.

Highway Patrol says the man had to leave the scene in an ambulance, but the cause of his injuries are also currently unknown.