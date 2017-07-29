Police in southern Utah seek vandals after three churches tagged with graffiti

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are investigating a spree of vandalism at chapels owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

St. George News reports two chapels were tagged with random symbols and messages Thursday afternoon.

Both LDS Chapels are next door to each other on West Valley View Drive in St. George. Another chapel in the Winchester Hills area was found to have been defaced with graffiti Thursday morning, and police believe the incidents may be related.

In all three instances, the graffiti included a five-pointed star, an anarchy symbol and other random messages.

St. George Police ask anyone with information about the vandalism to call police dispatch at 435-634-5730 or their anonymous tip line at 435-627-4300. Tips can also be made by contacting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-656-6500.

