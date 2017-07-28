× Two girls struck by lightning in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Two girls were struck by lightning by Puffer Lake in Beaver County Friday.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office confirms two girls were struck by lightning and that both were alive when they left the lake, but specific details about the nature and severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

Puffer Lake is approximately 21 miles east of the city of Beaver via UT-153 and it is within Fishlake National Forest.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.