Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Red Velvet Strawberry Ice-cream Sandwich

For the Cake:

2 Cups AP Flour

1 1/4 Cup Sugar

1 Stick of Butter, melted

2 Eggs

1/2 Cup Cocoa Powder

1 Tbsp Vanilla

3 Tbsp Red Food Color

2/3 Cup Heavy Cream

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 ts Vinegar

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Whip eggs with the sugar until doubled in size.

Blend all dry ingredients, sift and set aside.

Add the liquid ingredients to the egg mixture and mix well.

Add the dry ingredients in low speed until distributed evenly.

Pour over a lined 1/2 sheet pan and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until set in the center.

Allow to cool.

For the strawberry filling

1 Container of Strawberries, sliced

4 Tbsp Powdered Sugar

1 Tbsp Grand Marnier

Zest of 1 Orange

Mix all ingredients and cook over medium heat to make a compote.

Cool in an ice-bath and set aside

To assemble the sandwich:

2 Pints of Vanilla Ice cream or any ice cream you like

1 Red Velvet Cake

Strawberry Compote

Line a 9x14 pan with plastic wrap, Divide the cake in half and place one of the halves on the bottom. Carefully spread one pint of ice-cream on top. Spread the strawberry filling unevenly and cover with the other half. Freeze for a couple of hour and divide. Serve cold