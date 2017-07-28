Recipe: Homemade Ricotta Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen shares her recipes for homemade ricotta cheese and Herbed Ricotta Spread. You can get more great recipes from her here.

Ingredients

•8 cups whole milk

•1 cup cream

•2 teaspoons sea salt

•6 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Instructions

1.Set a large strainer over a deep bowl.

2.Line strainer with 2 layers of cheesecloth.

3.Combine milk, cream, and sea salt; bring to simmer over medium heat and heat up to 175 degrees.

4.Turn off heat, add vinegar, stir in.

5.Allow to sit undisturbed for 1-2 minutes until it curdles and separates.

6.Pour into prepared strainer and allow to drain at room temperature for 20-30 minutes.

7.Pouring off the liquid as necessary.

8.The longer it drains the thicker it will become.

9.Discard the whey (the liquid).

10.Refrigerate cheese in an airtight container for 4-5 days.

11.Enjoy!

HERBED RICOTTA SPREAD

Ingredients

•1 cup homemade ricotta

•2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced

•1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

•1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves, sliced

•1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

•1 tablespoon shaved parmesan

•sea salt and pepper to taste

•25-30 pita crackers or baguette to serve

Instructions

1.In a small mixing bowl combine first six ingredients; mix well.

2.Add sea salt and pepper to taste.

3.Serve with crackers or a baguette.

4.Enjoy!