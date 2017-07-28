× Mayor Biskupski declares local emergency after SLC flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski issued a “Proclamation Declaring a Local Emergency” after a heavy rainstorm caused extensive flooding damage Wednesday morning.

Among the affected areas were East High School and a library in Sugar House.

“Specifically, over two inches of rain fell in less than one hour in some locations,” the declaration said. “Localized flooding and damages occurred throughout the City, particularly hard hit were areas in Sugar House, near the Smith’s Ballpark and near East High School.”

Biskupski said signing the emergency proclamation is a first step in seeking relief from the flooding. Salt Lake County and State of Utah officials will determine if Salt Lake City is eligible for relief funds.