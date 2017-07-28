Judge orders Utah to give the DEA access to controlled substance database

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has ordered Utah to give the Drug Enforcement Administration access to the state’s controlled substances database without a warrant.

In a ruling handed down Friday morning, the state was ordered to comply with a DEA subpoena for access to the database. The Utah Department of Commerce has resisted, saying it wanted a warrant.

FOX 13 first reported last year the DEA sued the state for access as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale and supply of prescription drugs.

“The State is ordered to comply with the DEA’s administrative subpoena within 21 days of issuance of this Order or face contempt sanctions upon motion made by the DEA,” U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer wrote in the order.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office told FOX 13 on Friday it was reviewing the opinion and any potential options for appeal.

