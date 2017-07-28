× Gunnison teen reported missing; never came home from work

GUNNISON, Utah – Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old reported missing in Gunnison after she never came home from work Thursday night.

Authorities said Lindsey Pearson’s bicycle was found at the Gunnison High School football field.

Pearson has shoulder-length brown hair, hazel eyes and is about 5-feet-8-inches tall weighing 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a teal swirl on it, jeans and coral and teal colored cowboy boots.