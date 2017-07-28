× One dead, two critically injured in crash; traffic blocked in SLC near 500 South 1100 East

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic is blocked at 500 South and 1100 East after a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two others in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Fire stated at 3:42 p.m. that traffic is blocked between the University of Utah and 900 South as a result of the crash at 500 South and 1100 East.

Authorities say two vehicles collided in the intersection. One vehicle caught fire after the crash, and firefighters attempted to extricate the driver but were not successful. That driver suffered fatal injuries.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

The crash blocked TRAX rails in the area, and a bus bridge has been activated between 900 East and the Stadium on the Red Line. While the crash is blocking the rails, the crash did not involve any UTA vehicles.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.