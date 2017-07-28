× Roads reopen in Draper as crews contain field fire

UPDATE: Mike Weir Drive is open again, and Traverse Ridge Road has one lane open as of 3:45 p.m. Officials expect intermittent traffic delays to continue as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

DRAPER, Utah — Fire crews have a field fire in Draper under control Friday afternoon, but the public is asked to avoid area as a helicopter makes water drops.

Draper City said the fire is south of South Mountain Golf Course and Traverse Ridge Road, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire just before 3 p.m.

Draper City says Mike Weir Road is shut down due to the blaze, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

As of 3:25 p.m. Draper City states crews responded quickly and have the fire under control, but the public is asked to avoid the area as a helicopter is dropping water on the site.

Details about the size and cause of the fire were not immediately available. Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.