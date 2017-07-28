American Fork man missing, endangered; car found ‘under suspicious circumstances’

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – Police in American Fork are asking for your help finding a missing man.

Officers said 30-year-old Paul Heiner Swenson was last seen Thursday at about 3 p.m. at his home in American Fork.

Police said Swenson left to go to an appointment in Salt Lake County but never arrived.

According to American Fork officials, Swenson may have been suffering from a medical or other condition at the time.

Swenson’s family said he was in the area of 4700 S. 900 E. Thursday.

Police said his car, a black 2016 BMW X6, was found near Salt Lake’s Parkview Elementary at 970 Emery St. “under suspicious circumstances” early Friday morning.

Swenson’s cell phone has been turned off and he has not been heard from since.

Officers said Swenson is 6-feet-tall, weighing 190 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black Converse shoes.

American Fork Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information at (801) 794-3970.