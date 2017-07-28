× 3-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 3-year-old girl was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition Friday night after being hit by a car while crossing a street.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the child was in a park across the street from her home near 7891 Wycliffe Way when her mother called out to her to come home.

The child began crossing the street, at which point she was struck by a passing car. She was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in “extremely critical condition”, according to Eagle Mountain City.

Cannon said the driver of the car had no time to react prior to the impact, and at this point they do not believe speed or distraction were factors in the accident.

Eagle Mountain City initially said the victim is a 4-year-old girl, but the Utah County Sheriff’s Office later stated the child is 3.

“Our hearts are with all affected,” Eagle Mountain stated in the tweet.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details emerge. Watch Fox 13 News at Nine Friday for the latest on this story.