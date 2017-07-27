West Bountiful Police seek help locating missing man

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police in West Bountiful are trying to locate a man who was last seen Monday in Centerville.

According to the West Bountiful Police Department, John Darrell Page was reported missing Thursday and was last seen at a Maverik gas station on 1265 West Parrish Lane in Centerville on July 24.

The man was last seen driving a brown 2005 Ford Explorer with Utah license plate: Y41OYG.

Page is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, a blue hat and blue jeans.

Police say Page is known to frequent shooting ranges and is an avid gun enthusiast.

Anyone who sees Page or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call West Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000.