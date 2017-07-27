× Suspects in stolen car involved in crash with Unified Police vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police are looking for two suspects in a stolen car who were involved in a minor accident with a police vehicle Thursday.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. near 4200 South and 2200 West.

Two men in stolen car were involved in a minor accident with a patrol vehicle driven by a Unified Police detective. The detective was not injured.

The two men fled after the crash and police are still searching for them. Authorities have not provided any details regarding the description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.