Cardiovascular disease in women—Symptoms and Risk Factors

Although heart disease is generally thought of as a men’s health issue, more women than men die of heart disease each year, making it the leading cause of death in women in the U.S. The symptoms of a heart attack in women can present themselves in different ways, and many women may not recognize the signs.

What are the symptoms of a heart attack in women?

Pressure or discomfort in the neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back, and abdomen

Shortness of breath

Right arm pain

Nausea or vomiting

Sweating

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Unusual fatigue

In some cases, these symptoms can be much subtler than the obvious crushing pain in the chest that men often feel. Unfortunately, many women tend to minimize their symptoms, which can lead to heart damage.

Heart disease risk factors in women

Diabetes

Dyslipidemia

Women over the age of 60

Metabolic syndrome

Smoking

Lack of physical activity

How women can reduce their risk

Start a regular exercise plan: At least 30 minutes per day, five days per week

Maintain a healthy weight

Eat a heart healthy diet

Quit smoking

If a heart attack does occur, what are the treatment options?