Armed robbery suspect in custody after chase in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have taken a man into custody in connection with armed robberies at two convenience stores early Thursday morning.

Police said they were investigating a robbery at a Maverik convenience store, at 900 E and 300 S, around 5:30 a.m.

"While we were still investigating that robbery, we get another one at 5th North and 7th West at 7-Eleven," said Lt. Mike Ross, SLCPD. "Officers spotted the car leaving and there was a short pursuit and the guy dumped the car and then ran on foot."

Police captured the suspect near 200 W and 200 N. Ross said officers recovered a firearm they believe the suspect used in both robberies.

Emergency medical technicians examined the suspect, who was then taken to jail. Police said the suspect refused to say anything to detectives, and they are now working to determine if he may have been involved in any other robberies.