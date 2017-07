Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLARD BAY, Utah - Check out this crazy tubing video from Willard Bay that is starting to go viral.

Natalie Jones and Stacia Watkins are the people you see go flying in this video, Natalie is the one who skyrocketed.

They told Fox 13's Allison Croghan everyone is OK.

"We go boating as a family all the time and always have a blast," Stacia said.