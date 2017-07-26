× Police determine suspicious package on UTA train not a threat

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority evacuated and moved a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City as police investigated a suspicious package Wednesday, and authorities ultimately determined the bag was not a threat.

The Utah Transit Authority tweeted at 3:23 p.m. that there is a delay in both directions at their Salt Lake Central Station, 250 South 600 West, due to police activity.

In response to question on Twitter, UTA replied: “A suspicious package was reported and police are investigating. Trains have been evacuated in the interest of safety.”

Remi Barron, a UTA Spokesman, said someone saw a backpack with a wire extending out of it and called it in. Police came in to investigate and ultimately determined the bag was not a threat.

Barron said as of 3:45 p.m. operations are resuming as normal.