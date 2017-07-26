Cucumber And Tomato Salad

Cucumber, Tomato and Pepper Salad

2 cucumbers, peeled, chopped

3 cups tomatoes, chopped

2 bell peppers, any color, seeded, chopped

1/2 small red onion, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro or parsley, chopped

1 lime, juiced

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon sugar or honey

1/3 cup olive oil

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl combine the first 5 ingredients through cilantro or parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, vinegar, mustard, garlic, sugar or honey, oil, no salt seasoning and pepper, to taste. Pour dressing over the salad. Mix well. Serve immediately.