Cucumber And Tomato Salad

Cucumber, Tomato and Pepper Salad
2 cucumbers, peeled, chopped
3 cups tomatoes, chopped
2 bell peppers, any color, seeded, chopped
1/2 small red onion, chopped
1/4 cup cilantro or parsley, chopped
1 lime, juiced
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove, grated
1 tablespoon sugar or honey
1/3 cup olive oil
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a large bowl combine the first 5 ingredients through cilantro or parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, vinegar, mustard, garlic, sugar or honey, oil, no salt seasoning and pepper, to taste. Pour dressing over the salad. Mix well. Serve immediately.