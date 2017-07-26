Brooke and Britt try out fortune telling bath bombs, invented by two teenage sisters. Every bath bomb has a surprise inside. Handmade in the US and sold for $7.50 each at Ulta Beauty. You can get more information here.
Beauty Buzz: Fortune Telling Bath Bombs
