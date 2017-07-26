20 years after Princess Diana’s death, we talk to her official biographer

Andrew Morton wrote the groundbreaking official biography called Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words. He is a world renowned writer and expert on all things British royalty. He shared his thoughts on how the world is remembering Princess Diana. You can see more from him in the upcoming TLC special, Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?