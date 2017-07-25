× Utah did $427 million in liquor sales last year

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah did more than $427 million in liquor sales last year, a $21 million increase over the year before.

Officially, Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reported on Tuesday $427,264,990 in retail sales for fiscal year 2017. In fiscal year 2016, the DABC reported $405,911,383.

When you look at bottle sales, the DABC reported selling more than 46 million in fiscal year 2017 compared to 44 million in 2016. On average, state-run liquor stores sold 154,558 bottles a day.

They are impressive numbers considering the DABC is legally forbidden from promoting its own product. It also only opened one new liquor store in the past seven years. The DABC’s own studies have shown the liquor control agency could open 19 more state-run stores just to keep up with consumer demand.

Utah is one of 17 liquor control states. Money raised from liquor sales goes toward a school lunch program for underprivileged kids, public safety and the state’s general coffers.