BBQ Chicken Pizza

1 prepared pizza crust

1 cup barbecue sauce

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, cubed

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread the barbecue sauce out to the edges of the crust, leaving about an inch on the edges. Sprinkle the mozzarella, Gorgonzola, onion, chicken and half the cilantro over the entire crust.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the crust is light brown and the cheese has melted. Once baked, sprinkle the remaining cilantro over the top and drizzle the olive oil over the pizza. Cut into slices. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Pieology