Suspects point gun at officer, prompting police chase in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah -- Unified Police are trying to track down a pair of suspects who they said pointed a gun right at an officer, then took off on a high speed chase in Midvale early Sunday morning.

Detective Jared Richardson said the incident started as the officer drove through the neighborhood at 475 West and 2nd Avenue, near Midvale City Park, around 3 a.m.

"Another vehicle drove past him," Richardson said. "As that vehicle drove past, the passenger pointed a weapon--a gun--at our officer."

He said the officer, "immediately turned on his emergency lights to try to stop them. And then, the race was on."

The car, with two suspects inside, sped up to 7200 South, and darted onto I-15 north, followed by I-215 west, according to Unified Police.

"Speeds reached up to 120 miles an hour," Det. Richardson said, of the chase.

That's when he said officers decided the pursuit had become too dangerous, so they called it off.

They are still searching for the vehicle, and two suspects.

"If they are willing to do this to a marked officer, what are they willing to do to somebody else?" Richardson said.

Neighbors were unsettled to hear what unfolded outside their doorsteps.

"It's horrible, it's just horrible," said Nora Deltejo, who has lived in her home for 50 years.

She said police regularly patrol the area, because of increased crime in the neighborhood over the past couple of years.

"They are always watching out for us," she said of police.

Det. Richardson said the vehicle is described as a dark, charcoal gray or black sedan, possibly a BMW. He said they recorded a license plate but it appears the plate wasn't active, or it may not have been accurately captured.

He said the suspects could face felony charges including aggravated assault on an officer, and fleeing from an officer, as well as other charges related to the pursuit.

Anyone with information on the incident and chase is urged to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000. Tips can remain anonymous.