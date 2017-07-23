× Body found in Jordan River, Female in her mid-to-late 30s

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police have released new information on the body recovered from the Jordan River Friday.

According to Unified Police, while they still have no identity on the victim they have determined she was a female in her mid-to-late 30s.

Det. Jared Richardson of the Unified Police Department said the body was found in the Jordan River near 4500 South, and officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say several people walking along the trail near the river spotted the body face-down in the water on Friday. Police and fire personnel responded to recover the body and document the scene.

“So on this particular case, because we don’t know what the circumstances are—why this individual is in the water—we’re going to treat it as if there potentially may be some suspicious activity until we can rule it out otherwise,” Richardson said.

No details regarding the cause or manner of death have been released.

