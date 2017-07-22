SLC Police seek missing, endangered teen

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking the public for help as they search for a missing and endangered juvenile, who they say is a refugee who does not speak English.

Ruberwa Dieudonne, 13, has some disabilities and is considered missing and endangered, according to information from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police say the teen was last seen near 1700 South and 1500 West.

Photo of #MissingJuvenile from this morning near 1700 S 1500 W. in SLC pic.twitter.com/W0bTLbRYhd — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) July 23, 2017

Police say the teen is a refugee who does not speak English, and anyone who sees the teen or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City PD at 801-799-3000.

The teen is pictured above. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.