Fire on 300 acres threatening structures near Etna

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Crews are battling a blaze on an estimated 300 acres near Etna Saturday.

Dispatch officials confirm seven engines and two water tenders are on scene about 2 miles southeast of Etna, which is a small community on the western edge of Box Elder County.

Dispatch says air resources are also on the way to fight the fire. Structures are threatened by the fire, but it was not immediately clear if those structures are homes, outbuildings or commercial properties.

