Fire destroys home in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A home is destroyed by an early morning blaze.

According to Capt. Dan Brown with the Unified Fire Authority, the fire started around 4 a.m. Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the scene, after a passerby noticed the flames. Fire authorities said there was too much fire inside the home, so they had to battled the blaze from outside. After getting it under control, fire crews went inside the home. No one was inside at the time. The homeowner was out of town. Residents from the two homes next to the affected property were evacuated.

Capt. Brown said the home is a complete loss. Fire crews from Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan, West Jordan, Murray, and Bluffdale helped put out the fire.