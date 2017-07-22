× Ben Affleck addresses Batman rumors

By Sandra Gonzalez

Ben Affleck says he is still firmly on Team Batman, despite reports that his days as the masked hero might be numbered.

“Let me be very clear: I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Affleck told the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. “Batman is the coolest part in any universe — DC, Marvel. It’s incredible. … I’m so thrilled to do it.”

Affleck’s comments came after The Hollywood Reporter published a story on Friday that called into question the actor’s future in the role.

THR cited unnamed sources saying studio Warner Bros. was “working on plans to usher out Affleck’s Batman.”

Moderator Chris Hardwick brought up the rumor during a panel for “Justice League,” but he didn’t even finish his question before Affleck interjected.

“I know there was a misconception that because I didn’t direct it that I wasn’t enthusiastic about it. [But] it’s f***ing amazing,” he said. “And I still can’t believe I’ve done two films and have this great history with this studio.”

Affleck stepped down as director of the Batman standalone film, titled “The Batman,” in January It had “become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require,” he said.

Matt Reeves, director of “War for the Planet of the Apes,” was later announced as his replacement.

“I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves — nevermind being Batman,” Affleck told the crowd. “So I’m really blown away and excited, and it’s a great time in the DC Universe.”

Affleck and his “Justice League” co-stars were on hand to unveil a new trailer for their film, which is due out November 17.

Affleck said he was “really, really proud” of the film.

“I think you’ll see why I’m so excited for Batman,” he said.