Unified Police respond after body found in Jordan River

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are responding to the Jordan River after a body was found in the water.

Det. Jared Richardson of the Unified Police Department said the body was found in the Jordan River near 4500 South, but no other details about the deceased or how they came to be in the river were immediately available.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the discovery around 2:20 p.m.

