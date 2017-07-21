× Salt Lake County GOP investigating chief deputy in county recorder’s office

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Republican Party announced Friday they will be investigating Julie Dole, who is the chief deputy at the County Recorder’s Office.

The announcement comes one day after it was announced that Gary Ott will resign as County Recorder effective August 1. Ott’s resignation comes after his legal guardians reached a settlement with the county amid concerns about Ott’s health and mental competency.

In a press release issued Friday, the Salt Lake County GOP acknowledged that they have “little influence or recourse upon appointed officials”, however they will investigate Dole, who is currently a member of the party’s Executive Committee to determine if any further discipline beyond last year’s censure is appropriate.

Dole spoke to Fox 13 News after the news broke, saying she welcomes their investigation.

“Bring it on,” Dole said. “Bring on the investigation. All I’m looking for is to have my name cleared. The sooner the better.”

Dole also told Fox 13 she believes the county GOP is just “jumping on the bandwagon”, and added that while she has heard she’s under investigation, she has not been contacted by the party regarding an investigation.

The full statement from the Salt Lake County GOP is reproduced below:

“The Salt Lake County Republican Party thanks Gary Ott for his service as county recorder. The circumstances surrounding Mr. Ott’s retirement give the party cause for great concern, including the allegations directed at his Chief Deputy Julie Dole. Although, under Utah Law, political parties have little influence or recourse upon appointed officials, the Executive Committee of the Salt Lake County Republican Party has decided to investigate Ms. Dole, who is a current member of said committee. The decision to investigate Ms. Dole was made on Thursday, July 20, by the Executive Committee and the investigation will commence immediately. Based on the investigation’s findings, a determination will be made as to whether the party should take further disciplinary action, beyond its censure of Ms. Dole in October of last year.”

Last year, Dole called the GOP’s censure of her an unfounded political attack.