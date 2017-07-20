UDOT worker seriously injured in crash involving semi truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – A Utah Department of Transportation worker has been seriously injured in a crash involving a semi truck in Jeremy Ranch Thursday.

Officials said UDOT employee Morgan McCarthey was hurt while inspecting a bridge.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said a semi truck was going westbound on I-80 at about 11 a.m. and swerved out of the lane, hitting two of three UDOT trucks doing bridge work.

McCarthey was outside of his truck and was seriously injured.

On behalf of the UDOT family I extend thoughts and prayers to Morgan McCarthey, one of our own, who was seriously injured near Jeremy Ranch. — Carlos Braceras (@CarlosUDOT) July 20, 2017

UDOT employee Morgan McCarthey was seriously injured in this crash earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. https://t.co/EeDM78Q21d — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) July 20, 2017

Crash

WB I-80 at MP 142 (Jeremy Ranch) Summit Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 12:47 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 20, 2017