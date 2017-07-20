UDOT worker seriously injured in crash involving semi truck

Photo Gallery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – A Utah Department of Transportation worker has been seriously injured in a crash involving a semi truck in Jeremy Ranch Thursday.
Officials said UDOT employee Morgan McCarthey was hurt while inspecting a bridge.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said a semi truck was going westbound on I-80 at about 11 a.m. and swerved out of the lane, hitting two of three UDOT trucks doing bridge work.
McCarthey was outside of his truck and was seriously injured.
