Survey by Salt Lake Co. Mayor shows majority supports statewide fireworks ban

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Survey results released Thursday by Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams show more than 66 percent of respondents support banning fireworks statewide in Utah.

Of the 4,540 respondents, 66.12 percent support a ban, 15.75 percent oppose a ban, 17.51 answered “Other” and 0.62 percent “Don’t Know.”

Some respondents elaborated on their answers, with suggestions such as banning only consumer-grade aerial fireworks or banning all consumer-grade fireworks, but allowing professional fireworks displays.

Click here to read more responses. [PDF]