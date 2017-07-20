Re-badges give dealers a greater variety of models to sell, and this week Fox 13 car-critic Brian Champagne reviews the Toyota Yaris iA--which comes from a Mazda factory and is sold in many places outside the U.S. as the Mazda Demio.
Reviewing a re-badge: The Toyota Yaris iA
