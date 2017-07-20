Bountiful doctor arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting children

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A Utah labor and delivery doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting children.

Davis County Sgt. DeeAnn Servey said 55-year-old Nathan Ward was arrested on seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Wednesday.

Ward is an OB/GYN at a clinic in Bountiful at 620 N. Medical Dr.

Sgt. Servey said his arrest comes after a months-long Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

A judge set his bail at $100,000; he bonded out Wednesday night.