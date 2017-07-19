Funding your Future: Tipping 101

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shared a Tipping guide that includes everyone from your hair dresser to the bar tender.

TIP = To Insure Promptitude, 17th Century England

Something that can be confusing is who to tip and how much. Several industries rely on tips to make a livable wage, here are some of the most common:

Restaurant Server:

Utah = $2.13/hr

With tips = $12/hr

Bartender:

Utah = $4 – 5 /hr

With tips = $15/hr

Bussers:

Hourly = $7

Total = $11

Valet/Baggage Porter:

Base = $8

Total = $13

Pizza Delivery

Hourly = $7

Total = $10

Dining:

Servers = 10 – 30%, $2/person

Bartenders = $1/drink or 15-20%

Take-Out = Not required, but often servers, 10% for complicated

Delivery = 10 – 15%, $2-5 pizza, weather

Barista = $1/drink, not at chains

Hospitality

Housekeeper = $2 -5/night, leave note

Taxi = 15%

Valet = $2

Bellhop = $1 -2/bag

Salon/spa

15 – 20 %

TIPS for TIPS