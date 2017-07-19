Funding your Future: Tipping 101

Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shared a Tipping guide that includes everyone from your hair dresser to the bar tender.

TIP = To Insure Promptitude, 17th Century England

Something that can be confusing is who to tip and how much. Several industries rely on tips to make a livable wage, here are some of the most common:

Restaurant Server:

  • Utah = $2.13/hr
  • With tips = $12/hr

Bartender:

  • Utah = $4 – 5 /hr
  • With tips = $15/hr

Bussers:

  • Hourly = $7
  • Total = $11

Valet/Baggage Porter:

  • Base = $8
  • Total = $13

Pizza Delivery

  • Hourly = $7
  • Total = $10

Dining:

  • Servers = 10 – 30%, $2/person
  • Bartenders = $1/drink or 15-20%
  • Take-Out = Not required, but often servers, 10% for complicated
  • Delivery = 10 – 15%, $2-5 pizza, weather
  • Barista = $1/drink, not at chains

Hospitality

  • Housekeeper = $2 -5/night, leave note
  • Taxi = 15%
  • Valet = $2
  • Bellhop = $1 -2/bag

Salon/spa

  • 15 – 20 %

TIPS for TIPS

  • Check if it’s been added already
  • Calculate based on total before discounts
  • Don’t leave it in the open
  • Use Cash