Funding your Future: Tipping 101

Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shared a Tipping guide that includes everyone from your hair dresser to the bar tender.
TIP = To Insure Promptitude, 17th Century England
Something that can be confusing is who to tip and how much. Several industries rely on tips to make a livable wage, here are some of the most common:
Restaurant Server:
- Utah = $2.13/hr
- With tips = $12/hr
Bartender:
- Utah = $4 – 5 /hr
- With tips = $15/hr
Bussers:
- Hourly = $7
- Total = $11
Valet/Baggage Porter:
- Base = $8
- Total = $13
Pizza Delivery
- Hourly = $7
- Total = $10
Dining:
- Servers = 10 – 30%, $2/person
- Bartenders = $1/drink or 15-20%
- Take-Out = Not required, but often servers, 10% for complicated
- Delivery = 10 – 15%, $2-5 pizza, weather
- Barista = $1/drink, not at chains
Hospitality
- Housekeeper = $2 -5/night, leave note
- Taxi = 15%
- Valet = $2
- Bellhop = $1 -2/bag
Salon/spa
- 15 – 20 %
TIPS for TIPS
- Check if it’s been added already
- Calculate based on total before discounts
- Don’t leave it in the open
- Use Cash