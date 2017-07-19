Chicken and Vegetable Curry

TS: Its time to check in with JB in the FOX13 Kitchen where it is heart healthy day. There are many ways to be able to add a lot of flavor to your meals without adding a lot of sodium or fat. JB is showing us one today by using a curry powder. She is makingChicken and Vegetable Curry.

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1” pieces

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded, chopped

1 medium white onion, chopped

2 cups cauliflower florets (cut small)

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 1/2 tablespoons yellow curry powder

1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes with juices

2 cups low sodium chicken stock

3 cups brown rice, cooked

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to tasteIn a large skillet or Dutch oven up to medium-high heat, add one tablespoon of oil. Season the chicken with no salt seasoning and pepper. Saute the chicken for 4-5 minutes or until no longer pink inside. Remove from the pan; cover to keep warm. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the same pan. Saute the bell pepper, onion and cauliflower over medium high heat for 3-4 minutes with no salt seasoning and pepper. Add garlic, ginger and curry powder. Saute another 1-2 minutes over medium heat, coating the mixture well with the curry powder.

Add the tomatoes, stock and cooked chicken. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer for 5-6 minutes. Serve immediately over rice. Garnish with cilantro and green onions.

