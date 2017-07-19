× Cache County deputy charged in death of K-9

LOGAN, Utah — A deputy with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office is facing a misdemeanor charge in connection with the death of a sheriff’s office K-9 earlier this month.

The Cache County Attorney’s Office filed a class B misdemeanor charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal against Deputy Jason Whittier for the death of “Endy.”

Endy had been left in an unattended patrol vehicle and died from heat exhaustion on July 3 according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

“This tragedy serves as a stark reminder to never leave children or animals alone inside of a car for any amount of time, as temperatures can quickly rise to a deadly level,” said Tony Baird, Chief Deputy, Cache County Attorney’s Office, in a statement sent to FOX 13.

