Boy sees colors for first time with help of special glasses

OKLAHOMA CITY - When Tyler Gore was in the first grade, he found out he was color blind after taking a test at the optometrist's office.

"I have red/green color blindness and reds and greens look more brown and tan to me. It makes it hard to see,” Tyler Gore said told KFOR-TV.

He's just one of about 13 million people in the United States with this genetic condition.

"I can't see stop light colors and stop signs look brown," he told KFOR-TV. "Grass looks brown."

Test: Click here to take the colorblindness test

However, thanks to some new technology, it doesn't always have to be that way for Gore.

Science is changing the way millions of Americans can now see the world around them.

Recently, Gore heard about the Enchroma glasses, which allow people with certain types of color blindness to see in color.

"Oh man. Everything was so beautiful,” Gore told KFOR-TV. "All of the colors popped out. All of the colors were exaggerated and I could see color. It was awesome."

For the first time in his life, he was able to see red and green.

"We've had people break down and cry. We've seen lots of parents cry and girlfriends and wives cry because they had no idea the difference that it makes," Dr. Raquel Strange said, optometrist at Sight To See.

Enchroma glasses are not a cure for color blindness but can give patients a brighter perspective on the world around them.

