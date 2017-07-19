An outdoor jello fight that everyone is invited to

Jigglefest and the Utah Foods Cook-off Competition is happening at the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point this Saturday, July 22nd. More than 500 gallons of Jell-O are prepared for the 'legal' food fight. Sprinklers come on after each food fight to help competitors rinse off. Go here for more info.
