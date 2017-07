Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Ben Brown tells us what to look out for with our pets this summer. For more from Dr. Brown, or to contact him, go here.

Signs of Heat Stroke:

Excessive panting

Bright red or pale gums and tongue

Excessive drooling

Lethargy/Depression

Weakness

Vomiting/Diarrhea

Shock

Coma

Beware of algae blooms - any water that looks slimy should be avoided.